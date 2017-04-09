Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, a nationally famous champion of gay rights and progressive causes, has been accused by three men of having sex with them as children.

Ed Murray, the gay mayor of Seattle, has been accused of molesting three young boys .

An unnamed man filed a child sex abuse lawsuit against the mayor on Thursday, alleging Murray "repeatedly criminally raped and molested" him when he was a homeless 15-year-old in the 1980s. The unnamed plaintiff and two other men subsequently gave interviews to the Seattle Times – all telling similar stories about a politico in his late 20s and 30s, who befriended street kids, paid them and had his way with them. "Young and curious, D.H. encountered Ed Murray upon the bus and developed a friendly interaction," reads the lawsuit. This quickly turned into a regular negotiation, it reads, with the teen "willing to do whatever Mr. Murray asked for as little as $10 to $20." The plaintiff, now 46, was named only by initials in the lawsuit [link here]. But he gave an interview to the Times, recalling: "He'd be doing certain things, and I'd tell him to stop, and he wouldn't stop."

Murray has been a political activist on the issues of illegal aliens and the redefinition of marriage.

This year, Murray became a leading voice in the West coast resistance to Trump's agenda – particularly the president's promise to target undocumented immigrants. Murray [is also] known for championing same-sex marriage and other gay rights causes.

Mayor Murray denies the allegations and plans to run for re-election. It is possible in Seattle that the accusations will only make him even more popular. But the accusation of a prominent gay official brings to mind research that claims that gays are more likely to molest children than heterosexuals, which, if true, again raises questions about having gay Scout leaders and the like.

What do you think? Do you think the accusations against Mayor Murray are false? Do you think this case says anything larger about the gay community, or is it just an isolated incidence?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.