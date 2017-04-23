Students who avoid making eye contact with their peers could be guilty of racism, according to Oxford University’s latest guidance.

At some point soon, it will become easier to list what is not racist, and then we’ll have the perfect authoritarian society, where all behavior is prescribed in detail. Coming from Oxford University, a new warning about how you and I and everyone else have been racist without even knowing it. Camilla Miller writes in the UK Telegraph :

Oh, there’s some “mental ill-health” going on at Oxford, all right.

The university’s Equality and Diversity Unit has advised students that “not speaking directly to people” could be deemed a “racial microaggression” which can lead to “mental ill-health”.

