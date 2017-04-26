April 26, 2017
For those too fastidious to dirty their clothes, Nordstrom will...for a price
Suffering from a slide in sales since they succumbed to the narrow-minded feminist mob demanding that the nicely designed Ivanka Trump-labelled items
must be banished from their stores, Nordstrom is now desperately trying to woo new customers -- men. How desperately? In advertising copy that is beyond parody and almost beyond comment Nordstrom sings the praises of their unique $425 blue jeans.
Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty. $425.00 Free shipping Made in Portugal
Somewhere in blue jean heaven, Levi Strauss, who with a partner, developed the original "rugged Americana workwear," blue jeans with rivets and tent material for gold miners and other American workers who were "not afraid to get down and dirty" the old fashioned way -- by hard-working action in real mud which coated and caked-on all their clothes and all over their bodies -- are laughing. And Strauss' namesake company still exists, still selling those jeans for $350 cheaper than these. And their blue jean-clad employees will be glad to sell them even if you're afraid to get down and dirty.
