Somewhere in blue jean heaven, Levi Strauss, who with a partner, developed the original "rugged Americana workwear," blue jeans with rivets and tent material for gold miners and other American workers who were "not afraid to get down and dirty" the old fashioned way -- by hard-working action in real mud which coated and caked-on all their clothes and all over their bodies -- are laughing. And Strauss' namesake company still exists, still selling those jeans for $350 cheaper than these. And their blue jean-clad employees will be glad to sell them even if you're afraid to get down and dirty.