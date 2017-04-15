Enough with the Black Lives Matter nonsense

Okay, so I am in Georgia with the Conservative Campaign Committee team working to defeat far-left radical Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election for the GOP congressional seat. Our CCC team was standing on a street corner, waving "Defeat Ossoff" signs. A black female pedestrian approached one of our team members to say she likes Ossoff because he believes that "Black Lives Matter." She asked our white team member if he supports Black Lives Matter. Our guy politely replied that he believes that all lives matter. The woman seemed okay with his response.

But folks, I have got to tell you, her questioning my patriot brother annoyed me. It is absurd to be running around in 2017 America polling about whether or not black lives matter. For crying out loud, a black guy ran our country for the past eight years. Oprah is worth over a billion dollars, and so on. It is absurd to say Americans do not cherish black lives. And yet this stupid, divisive narrative continues to grow – watered, fertilized, and nurtured by Democrats and the fake news media. Disgusting! I am a black guy. But I hate the left relentlessly slandering and beating up on my fellow Americans who are white. Beginning in kindergarten, poor white kids are being taught in government schools to hate themselves for being born white. Folks, that is just plain nuts. When will parents begin saying no to these government leftist indoctrination camps disguised as public schools? Can you say "homeschooling," boys and girls? The Black Lives Matter organization is a bunch of lawless, evil, racist, and hate-generating scum, extremely bad for America. They must be defeated rather than pandered to, Mr. Ossoff. Remember the kids' song from Sunday School? "Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight"? In other words, God says all lives matter. I say, "Amen!" Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist