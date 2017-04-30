The unjust and unjustified swampland media attacks on Dr. Seb Gorka, deputy special assistant to President Trump and dedicated educator of America's brave warfighters, continue in their full, venomous fury, and the latest reports claim the White House may be caving. If it does, it's going to regret it. There aren't that many good men like Dr. Gorka..

Some swampland critics appear intimidated by Dr. Gorka's doctorate - and are taking shots at his fascinating thesis. Perhaps they don't understand a work of such originality and insight (one of his fiercest critics, the Washington Post's overrated blogger Daniel W. Drezner, is author of such dubious works as Theory of International Politics and Zombies!) Perhaps these critics don't believe scholars should serve their country.

I believe Dr. Gorka should be thanked, and not rebuked, for crossing over from the academy to government service. He is not the first, but he is the most recent. Dr. Peter Lavoy, during the last administration, served in important positions at NSC, DoD and NIC - all throughout, the Obama regime would emphasize his title as "Dr." with each press release or media appearance, so desperate was that administration for intellectual credibility. A generation earlier, Dr. Kissinger famously served President Nixon as he not only ended the long and unpopular war in Indochina but transformed East-West relations with his historic reconcilitation with Mao's China - the stuff of leftwing fantasy! As the famous expression goes: "Only Nixon could go to China." And only Dr. Kissinger could pave the way there.

Whether Dr. Kissinger then, or Dr. Lavoy during the Obama years, or now with Dr. Gorka, each of these fine scholars spent their years outside of the leftist academy, serving in government and/or the armed forces academies. While the swamp critics wage their anti-intellectual assault, we have a more appreciative message: Thank you for your service, Dr. Gorka!

These self-same swamp critics have been spending a lot of time obsessing about Dr. Gorka's doctoral thesis - which, in my humble opinion (I am the author of a dozen scholarly books in strategic studies ) - is an interesting, original and thoughtful work in marked contrast to so many dissertations that don't even try to break new ground or explore new ideas as Dr. Gorka has, but simply regurgitate the work of their advisors - blandly reciting status-quo thinking even as the world around us changes profoundly - almost as if written by zombies.

At the same time, these most unkind critics seem to be ignoring Dr. Gorka's many fine published works. It is strange to read the fake news articles about Dr. Gorka's doctoral thesis, written by scholars who have published so little of relevance to the real world - while ignoring Dr. Gorka's published writings. Why look back to the earlier work of student while ignoring the more recent work of a mature and accomplished scholar? It's as if these swamp critics want to propagate a false narrative that omits and ignores Dr. Gorka's published books and articles - as if trying to make them disappear beneath the tidal wave of fake news. This effort at deception is at heart a form of insidious censorship; rather than engage ideas in their published form, the swamp critics simply ignore them - pretending they aren't there in black and white for all to read. It's both Orwellian and Kafkaesque - a typical day on campus in the leftist academy.

At the same time that the swamp critics are obsessing over Dr. Gorka's doctoral thesis (without apparently bothering to read it - perhaps because it may well exceed the limited comprehension of his critics, trapped as they are in their simplified and distorted world of left-wing ideology and fantasy), they've been trying to portray this fine scholar and dedicated public servant as anti-Semitic. It's ironic to read Obama partisans using the anti-Semitism card, when they brought anti-Semitism into the White House and embedded it into American foreign policy - particularly evident in the anti-Israel obsessions of former UN Ambassador Samantha Power and her White House colleague Susan Rice, who purged pro-Israel U.S. Ambassador to UNESCO David T. Killion for defending our closest friend in the Middle East from the relentless attacks by anti-Israel and antisemitic White House partisans and their European allies.

While Ambassador Killion fought to keep an avowed book-burning anti-Semite from the directorship of UNESCO, the White House undermined his very efforts - working with the French to empower the Palestinians within UNESCO, and later refusing to veto an anti-Israel resolution at the UN. There is a need for more attention on the real anti-Semitism that persisted at high levels of the Obama administration - to help counterbalance the fake-news false assertions now being made. To see anti-Israel Obama-ites pointing fingers and shouting anti-Semitism (when not looking in the mirror) is simply absurd.