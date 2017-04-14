I find it amusing that the media doesn't understand what Trump's foreign policy is. Just take a look at E.J. Dionne, Jr., who is flopping all over the place trying to interpret through his leftwing lens what Trump is trying to accomplish. All he has for reference is President Obama's weather vane presidency, which has always pointed south. The former president did nothing but lead from behind which meant he never led. If Valerie Jarrett didn't tell him what to do he did nothing, and it showed. Trump, by contrast, adapts. He looks like he is absolutely focused on defeating the enemy. That's too complex for Dionne and he still hasn't got a clue . But I believe I do. Unlike Obama, Trump is allowing the Pentagon to determine what military action to take to defeat our enemies. They are going after ISIS, al-Qaida, Syria and North Korea at the same time while trying to hold China's feet to the fire on North Korea and Russia's and Iran's on Syria. Trump's administration is also holding NATO's feet to the fire, too, demanding that they spend 2% of their GDP on defense as they have always promised they would do. Trump wants them as a teammates instead of just watching us do all the work.

Basically Trump is negotiating all the time to get others to hold up their end of the bargain as we do.



Obama couldn't chew gum and walk at the same time and never held anyone responsible for anything. Trump, by contrast, is trying to clean up the mess. If Obama had enforced the red line he declared himself, Europe's refugee problem would not be as severe as it is.

Obama's Iran Deal is one of the worst deals ever. Iran was on its last legs when Obama lifted them up with hundreds of billions of dollars from the easing of sanctions. The mullahs are now spending the money to support Syria's Bashar al-Assad, buy weapons from Russia, and succor terrorists around the world. The deal was pathetically stupid and the Obama administration continually lied to get it done. The puppet media just repeated what they were told and cheered Obama along as he gave away everything..