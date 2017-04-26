Contrary to what most people think, the Nazis were ardent socialists (hence the term "National socialism"). They believed in free health care and guaranteed jobs. They confiscated inherited wealth and spent vast sums on public education. They purged the church from public policy, promoted a new form of pagan spirituality, and inserted the authority of the state into every nook and cranny of daily life. The Nazis declared war on smoking, supported abortion, euthanasia, and gun control. They loathed the free market, provided generous pensions for the elderly, and maintained a strict racial quota system in their universities – where campus speech codes were all the rage. The Nazis led the world in organic farming and alternative medicine. Hitler was a strict vegetarian, and Himmler was an animal rights activist.

In 2009, acclaimed author Jonah Goldberg wrote a prolific book entitled Liberal Fascism. In Liberal Fascism, the author corrects the oft mischaracterized Fascist movements in history as being not right-wing, but, more accurately, left-wing movements.

This past week, the new DNC chairperson, Tom Perez, insisted that any candidate wanting support from the national (socialist) party must actively support abortion. Are you a candidate who maintains a conscience for life? Not in today's Democratic Party.

Free health care. Free college. The National Socialist Party or the Democratic Socialist Party? Who's to say?

Totalitarian regimes burned books to keep their citizens from being exposed to viewpoints not approved by the party. We see the same strategy being employed today by leftist thugs and their party masters.

"Jackbooted," "black-hooded" thugs are being unleashed (by George Soros) on college campuses, private businesses, and town halls throughout America. If you don't maintain their viewpoint, they shout you down, beat you, or burn down your facility. The free interchange of ideas. Not in today's Democratic Party.

As we see these tantrums play out, one must ask the question: what? Are these thugs (and their masters) afraid that people will see or hear?

That there exists a reality beyond allegiance to government, and free stuff. That people are equal, by nature, and not made equal by diktats of the state. That the free market has lifted more people out of poverty than a generation of "redistribution of wealth." That "love thy neighbor" beats the pathology of race and class envy.

Free speech and the expression of "ideas" are scary only to those who insist that you toe the line. If your thoughts and words are being suppressed today, your personal liberty is not far behind.