No, wait – let me explain. Democrats believe that we conservatives are evil. I'm starting to think about Democrats in the same way. I am right to do so.

It all started on election-night television. The Hillary Clinton victory party, which had begun so festively, was transformed by her defeat into a weep-fest – and, in some cases, a middle finger-fest.

Up until that night, I had been pessimistic about Trump's chances of winning, which is why I actually felt sorry for the anguished Hillary-bots. There but for the grace of God (yes, I believe that God saved the republic that day) went I. I had anticipated that it would be I mourning – not for a candidate, but literally for the nation. A Hillary victory would have crushed the Constitution, I have no doubt. I would have been devastated.

With Donald Trump in the Oval Office, one might expect me to be dancing on the graves of our vanquished foes, but I am not gloating. Yes, it took me days to stop basking in the afterglow of unexpected rescue, but it has taken me weeks to reluctantly conclude that the Democratic Party, its leaders, and many of its followers are worse than deranged. They are evil.

Since the election, Trump Derangement Syndrome has been exhibited in serial episodes of recounts, electoral college chicanery, and now a wall of obstruction at every turn by the Democratic Party in Congress – not to mention violent protest.

Had the election been decided differently, however, would it not be we (or at least I) who would have sought every conceivable remedy to reverse or mitigate the disaster? Would I not be suffering from Hillary Derangement Syndrome? The answer is...no. There is no moral equivalency here.

Liberals cannot fathom that there are better and more effective ways to solve social problems than by the use of government force. As conservatives, not only do we believe that the government should not solve every such problem, but we recognize that in many cases, it cannot solve them. It only makes them worse.

As conservatives, we believe that every exercise of government power diminishes the powers and rights of the individual. Some of those exercises are necessary, but in recent decades, the exercises of government power have become abuses.

I might have accepted that liberals are, after all, only mistaken in their quest to do what is good for America – except that it is becoming ever more clear that they hate America. They sincerely believe that America is evil and that they must destroy it.

Accuse me of Liberal Derangement Syndrome if you will, but in the aftermath of the election, liberals have revealed their true colors. Their speeches are filled with hate and obscenities, on top of which they litter their venues, burn cars, break windows, and batter innocent people who disagree with them.

There can be no compromise with such people. Indeed, there cannot even be an honest discussion with them. One does not discuss with people who shout you down, much less beat you up.

If I am deranged, they are far worse than that. Liberalism is evil, and it must be decisively defeated.