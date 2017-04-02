You'd think that after getting their fingers burned a few times on the folly of insulting America's farmers, leftists and Democrats would learn not to insult America's farmers.

In Victor Davis Hanson's must-read piece on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, he points out that much of the Alinskyite swarming hive activity against him revolves around hurling insults at him for, horrors! being a farmer.

We can sense that even Nunes’s opponents were startled about his directness, given the hostile storyline that quickly surfaced, about a rural legislator (a “former dairy farmer”) from the Central Valley of California (one district over from my own) who was “over his head” in Washington.



Never mind that these arugula-eaters get their forage from farmers, or that eating fresh organic vegetables touted by Michelle Obama over the past years, requires .... farms. They still think that milk and fresh produce come from Whole Foods.

They should have have learned from this and they didn't. But here is one recent example of how Democrat contempt for farmers lost them so many statehouses and both Houses of Congress. Back in 2014, I wrote about one Bruce Braley who insulted farmers in Iowa:

Class Warfare: Iowa Democrat Bruce Braley has warned fellow trial lawyers that not supporting his Senate bid would mean a Judicial Committee led by, of all things, a farmer! Has he never heard of George Washington? Speaking to leftist lawyers in January, the former trial attorney and four-term congressman aiming to replace retiring Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin put his campaign in what he called a "stark contrast": "If you help me win this race," he told his colleagues, "you may have someone with your background, your experience, your voice, someone who's been literally fighting tort reform for 30 years, in a visible or public way, on the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Or, you might have a farmer from Iowa who never went to law school, never practiced law, serving as the next chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee." Braley's lip-curdling contempt for farmers was directed at Iowa's senior senator, Charles Grassley. It backfired as "the gaffe of the year," according to Slate magazine, and Braley made a belated apology. But that didn't erase the original reason the Democrat's attack blew across the U.S. political scene.

Braley lost of course, and nobody but a fool would think his political future now looks bright.

Now they've started in on Nunes, insulting him for being 'a dairy farmer' now 'in over his head' in their dripping contempt of elitism for anyone whose background is that of a farmer.

As they continue to push the Russia-hacked-the-election meme to cover up for their own failures to win votes in the Midwest, here's some news for them: Michigan farmers in the western counties put Trump over the victory line. I remember it well from election night. The asparagus and dairy farmers they loathe so much gave Trump his final push to the victory line. Democrats should be very wary of attempting to discredit anyone with a rural background.

As Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit.com has often put it: Want More Trump? That's how you get More Trump.