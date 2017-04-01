A virulent strain of Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to have struck the newly-installed top leader of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez. In an age where disagreeing with the projections of mathematical models on climate that have failed to predict the last 20 years of climate history gets one labeled a “denier,” the head of the Democrats proclaimed that Donald Trump didn’t win the election.

Speaking before a group of activists on Newark, NJ, and perhaps forgetting that smart phones ubiquitously record public statements, the Chair of the Democratic National Committee made a jackass of himself, raising questions about his mental fitness for his position. His election fantasy wasn’t even the worst of it. Christian Datoc of the Daily Caller reports:

Newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez campaigned for Democrats in Newark, New Jersey Friday by telling a crowd the Republican Party doesn’t “give a shit” about them.

That is a blood libel. In essence, after failing the working class (Perez was addressing the New Jersey Working Families Alliance) for generations by allowing and encouraging a flood of low skilled illegal immigrants to drive down wages, and promoting the hollowing out of American manufacturing through globalism, all that the Democrats have to offer is hatred: Those Republicans hate you, so vote for us.

Here is the worst of it:

Datoc has the entire rally on video, for those with the stomach for it.

Perez is going hard left to mollify the extremists in his base. He probably fears the shadow of his former rival and current subordinate, Keith Ellison.

I was raised to never laugh or point at deranged people making fools of themselves in public. I hope that my late mother would forgive me this post.