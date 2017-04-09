At issue: A University of California-Fresno professor whose tweets crossed the line and advocates hanging Trump and "The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant."

I have a hard time deciding whether these people are just insane or tweet stuff like this just to get national attention.

What a sweetheart.

Daily Caller:

Tweets from an account purportedly operated by Professor Lars Maischak call for Trump to “hang” in order to “save American democracy,” and say the only “cure” for racist people is a bullet to their head. The account is not verified, although the bio and interactions between the user and other Twitter users indicate it belongs to the professor. “To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak appears to have tweeted in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

If this were an isolated tweet, we might believe that the professor was simply off his meds for a few days. But here's a series of tweets that prove the professor needs to receive a visit from the Secret Service and the FBI:

#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet? — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 19, 2017

#TheResistance Mercy towards racists was always the fatal weakness of good Americans. 1865, 1965, they left too many of them alive. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 27, 2017

#WhenCaliforniaSecedes You Fascist Trump-voting white trash scum can wallow in your filthy hell-holes of flyover states. Enjoy. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 23, 2017

And what tweetstorm from a certifiable lunatic would be complete without the obligatory Hitler reference.

#TheResistance #NeverMyPresident It took Hitler five years to get to that point, though. Trump is hitting the ground running. pic.twitter.com/cbwMMpjuqU — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) January 23, 2017

If the professor was after our attention, he has it. And what does the university think of all this?

A spokeswoman for CSU Fresno told The Daily Caller News Foundation Maischak’s comments on social media do not represent the university. “Lars Maischak is employed as a lecturer at Fresno State,” Kathleen Schock told TheDCNF. “Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by or reflect the position of the University.”

Yes, fine. You are polite, almost rational Trump haters. But the question isn't whether the university shares his views. The question is why the hell are you exposing students to this ranting, raving, unbalanced lunatic?

And if you say "academic freedom" I will vomit on you.