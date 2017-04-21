Coulter calls out weasel administrators at UC Berkeley, plans to give lecture as originally scheduled

After a firestorm of criticism over caving in to the thugs attempting to prevent Ann Coulter from speaking at the premier campus of the University of California, the University’s chancellor, Robert Dirks, attempted a weasel maneuver, offering to reschedule the event during the university’s reading period, when many students leave campus, and refusing to specify the venue to be used. Coulter, who noted that she is busy on the suggested alternate date, and that changing the plan would cost a lot of money since airfares and hotel rooms for her entourage have already been committed for the original date, refused the offer and announced that she would speak as originally scheduled, on April 27. This puts the ball squarely in the court of the University of California, which has already cancelled two other scheduled events featuring conservative speakers, thereby establishing a track record of censorship of conservative speakers, while allowing “controversial” leftist speakers (the latest being former Mexican President Vicente Fox) free rein to speak on campus.

The president of the University of California is none other than Janet Napolitano, former Homeland Security secretary, who is an expert on preventing terror – which is exactly what is being brought to bear on Berkeley by masked and armed thugs mislabeling themselves as “anti-fascist” while using classical fascist tactics. Napolitano should be in the lead in assuring the safety of speakers at Berkeley, but instead is nowhere to be seen or heard on the most prominent issue threatening her university. This cowardice deserves to be called out at the highest levels of government. Napolitano should start earning her $570,000 a year salary, and her nearly $10,000 a month housing allowance paid by the taxpayers of California. Governor Brown likewise has been hiding from his responsibilities. Dirks unintentionally gave away the game he is playing. From the New York Times: At a news conference on Thursday, Nicholas B. Dirks, the chancellor, said Berkeley had canceled that event because the police had “very specific intelligence” of threats “that could pose a grave danger to the speaker” and others if it had allowed Ms. Coulter to appear next Thursday. If there is “very specific intelligence,” then the police know whom to monitor and whom to obstruct as they attempt to negate the First Amendment. Instead of caving in, the appropriate response is to meet them with overwhelming force. Ample law enforcement resources do exist. Coulter is exactly correct in specifying what ought to be done: 1) That the University of California chancellor request that the Oakland chief of police refrain from telling his men to stand down and ignore law-breaking by rioters attempting to shut down conservative speakers, as he has done in the past; and 2) That UC-Berkeley announce in advance that any students engaging in violence, mayhem or heckling to prevent an invited speaker from speaking would be expelled. I would add that the City of Berkeley’s police department ought to receive the same orders, and that the National Guard should be called up to enforce the law, if sufficient force cannot be mobilized through mutual aid pacts among Alameda and Contra Costa County police and sheriff’s departments. If Governor Jerry Brown refuses to call out the Guard, then AG Sessions or President Trump could federalize them, as was done by President Eisenhower in 1957 in Little Rock. It is long past time to stand up to the silencing of conservative voices on campuses across the country. The academic left is too wrapped up in its own sense of self-righteousness to realize that it is endangering the multi-billion-dollar support from the federal and state treasuries upon which it relies. President Trump has already reminded them of the peril they face. If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017 Mark Steyn has correctly identified the issue at hand: “security is the new shut up.” By courageously putting herself at risk by sticking to the original schedule, Coulter is forcing the University and the governmental agencies responsible for law and order to live up to their responsibilities. Higher education arguably is the biggest industry in the United States, and has gotten fat with vast subsidies ranging from student loans, to research grants, to Pell Grants, to an endless array of other subsidies, including tax exemption and tax deductions for donations. For the most part, the original mission of searching for the truth has been replaced by political indoctrination in the humanities and social sciences. In allowing and encouraging this politicization, they have forfeited the legitimacy of their claims on the public purse. It is time to remind them of their responsibilities long neglected. Actually denying federal funds to a university that fails in its responsibilities would, in the legendary words of Napoleon, “encourage the others.”