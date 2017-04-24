That is not a story posted on The Onion. Nor is it the UN's idea of a joke, although judging by some of their actions, they have a weird sense of humor, indeed.

Congratulations are in order to our good friends, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose stellar record on protecting the rights of women has earned it a seat on the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The nation that just in the last two years has begun to consider allowing women to drive - as long as their husbands say it's OK - will now be an international guardian of the rights of women.

The Hill:

The addition of the Gulf nation was first flagged by UN Watch, a nongovernmental body that monitors the United Nations. The Commission on the Status of Women’s main mission is to assess the challenges to reaching gender inequality (sic), according to the U.N. website. The organization’s executive director slammed the election, which occurred in a secret vote during the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council. “Electing Saudi Arabia to protect women’s rights is like making an arsonist into the town fire chief,” Hillel Neuer said. Neuer called the election “absurd,” noting that all women in Saudi Arabia “must have a male guardian who makes all critical decisions on her behalf, controlling a woman’s life from her birth until death. Saudi Arabia also bans women from driving cars.” Saudi Arabia, a top U.S. ally, is also on the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The UN is used to absurdity, so this is nothing new. In fact, the election of Saudi Arabia or any strict Muslim nation to either the Human Rights Council or Womens' Rights Commission is surreal. This is not a question of "western values" being imposed on other nations. The Saudis violate almost every tenet of the United Nation's own Declaration of Human Rights. By the organization's own standards, the Saudis are unfit to sit on any commission dealing with the rights of human beings.

But politics, is politics. They need an Arab representative on the Womens' rights commission, and it appears to be the Saudi's turn. Don't expect western feminists to raise a stink, however. Criticizing Muslims for anything - including the obscene practice of genital mutilation - is almost like praising western values and we just can't have any of that.

One more reason to severely cut funding for the United Nations - an organization that never realizes the joke is on them.