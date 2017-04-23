Like Bill Nye, the guy who doesn’t have a science degree. Matthe Balan of Mediaite caught him revealing his inner authoritarian:

There was a certain melancholy about Earth Day 2017. The decades of failed predictions of doom, those damn frackers giving us cheap gas back, and now the Trump administration cutting regulations. No wonder some of the front men are getting a little testy.

The message of the American Left has devolved into “shut up!”

Nye appeared with May Boeve of the green action group 350.org and Princeton University physics professor William Happer , who has downplayed the impact of carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. So despite the two-to-one slant in favor of the environmentalists, the former PBS host wasn’t satisfied.

“I will say, much as I love CNN, you’re doing a disservice by having one climate change skeptic, and not 97 or 98 scientists or engineers concerned about climate change,” Nye contended.

TV personality Bill Nye criticized CNN on New Day Saturday for letting a skeptic of man-made climate change participate in a panel discussion.

