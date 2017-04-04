Claim: Susan Rice directed spy agencies to create ‘detailed spread sheets’ involving Trump
Joseph diGenova is a former US Attorney and a man of impeccable honor. I don’t believe he would put out a false story, ala Susan Rice. The intrepid Richard Pollock of The Daily Caller reports:
Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice ordered U.S. spy agencies to produce “detailed spreadsheets” of legal phone calls involving Donald Trump and his aides when he was running for president, according to former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova.
“What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” diGenova told The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group Monday.
If this can be proven (and it sounds like it was extensive enough that a coverup would be difficult) a chilling crime was committed, weaponizing the universal spying capabilities of the national security apparatus against political enemies.
“The overheard conversations involved no illegal activity by anybody of the Trump associates, or anyone they were speaking with,” diGenova said. “In short, the only apparent illegal activity was the unmasking of the people in the calls.”
Other official sources with direct knowledge and who requested anonymity confirmed to TheDCNF diGenova’s description of surveillance reports Rice ordered one year before the 2016 presidential election.
