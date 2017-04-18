Chelsea Clinton, the Power of Women?

Hollywood industry rag Variety has placed Chelsea Clinton on the cover of its 'The Power of Women' issue, one of a series of covers featuring mostly actresses and women who are 'somebody's wives.' She's wearing a wool motorcycle jacket, sporting a big rictus grin, and has a heavily airbrushed, plastic-surgeried face and possibly waistline. Kristinn Taylor, at Jim Hoft's GatewayPundit has the pictures here. “How cool does Chelsea Clinton look on our Power of Women, NY, cover?" gushed one of the Variety editors in a publicity tweet.

Taylor points out that it's likely the Hollywood left is positioning the presidential daughter for a political run, given the slavering taste for revenge the left feels at Hillary Clinton's failed bid for the presidency. See, they're entitled... And that's the real problem with this whole imagery. Chelsea Clinton as 'The Power of Women'? What has this person ever done but inherit things from her parents, specifically, her dad? From her slots at elite universities, whether of degrees or sinecures, to her stewardship of the Clinton Foundation, to her wooden-screen-presence network television gig, to her husband's money and her own cushy job at McKinsey, her only source of 'power' isn't in being a woman, it's in being politically well-connected. How do we know she's no person of merit? By her lack of results. The only verifiable achievement of the Clinton Foundation has been in its pay-to-play corruption racket. And has she produced any scholarship from any of her high-powered Hillaryesque degrees? Nope, with all those degrees and sinecures in all those Serious Subjects such as public health, international relations, etc., she's focusing on writing ... children's books. Say what you will, it's not exactly the sort of 'Power of Women' anyone is going to be able to identify with out in the flyover, or that the rest of the U.S. recognizes as the power of woman. Those women are ones who take risks, accomplish new things, contribute fresh ideas. Chelsea? Not so much on those fronts. She's famous because she is somebody's daughter. Which is pretty much how Hollywood sees the power of women, given all the nepotism that is going on there these days. Every starlet out there is related to some other star or movie fixture, it's how that industry rolls now. Fact is, the Chelsea cover is not about the power of women. It's quite possibly about positioning Chelsea for a political run, but mostly, it's about putting her privilege in our faces.