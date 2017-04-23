‘Body of Women’ -- Earth Day event celebrates…chests

It was billed as "Body of Women," at the lovely church on Central Park West and 75th Street, on a night that was colder and drizzlier than recent nights have been, late April. Entry was $20. Snacks and drinks were sold and hawked for the cash that is needed by the various sponsoring groups. Thought it would be a panel discussion or something. Instead, it began with a 5-minute film on women empowerment (I missed all but the credits). Or perhaps abortion. Or not abortion.

(Likely, not the latter.) Then there followed skits they called Breastimonials, 10 different skits of woman or women talking about how their breasts are too big or too small, or cancerous, or "twisted like dials" by men without finesse, I think the breastimonials were genuine and not written by others or created for actors. I found these breasty vignettes unexceptional and largely uninteresting, as they seemed stagey even if true, and they were pitched at the audience, which giggled and laughed at things that were not particularly funny or approval-worthy. The last one, on a woman who had had cancer and had had a double mastectomy seemed most useful and instructive. Some of the audience nodded as she described the tubing and the hope for a return to breast sensation. In between these 5 minute or so avowals were skits on transvestites on a stage, but being mistreated by a landlord who had the nerve to demand payment, as well as a quintet of quite acceptable music and rock songs of their own, with a synthesizer, guitarist and drummer as accompaniment. These women, dressed in cunningly tattered trendoid clothing, then in glittery shorts or bandeaux or whatever, black lipstick, were quite good, and should be on SNL sometime, though they probably won't be. On sale were many felted or cotton "pussy hats," buttons and paraphernalia, as well as a table for Sanctuary for families, against violence against women. it was in the end delightful that not a word smearing our new President emerged, and politics--aside from violence against women, presumably--was left at the door. Other than the overall perception that violence against women 16-24 and campus rape are two of the country's most pressing exigencies--which they are not. No one mentioned domestic violence abroad, FGM, honor killings under sharia, rape as a weapon of war in the Levant, only that in their lifetimes, 1 of 3 women "will be assaulted, raped or the subject of a beating." The moderator stressed: "That's one billion women, worldwide." The presenter asked for those who had been raped or beaten to stand, and a few of the approximately 150-175 women (a few men) stood. These were, surprisingly, all large women, to a one. (Did their prior rapes or assaults impact subsequent weight gain, one wonders.) Then the presenter asked for us to stand if we knew women who had been beaten, raped, etc. The vastmajority stood. She said those who did not stand but wanted to would be "silently supported" by the rest of us.