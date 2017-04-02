Note that unquestioning use of 'US diplomacy' instead of the well-known, widely-mismanaged, treason-infested State Department. Diplomacy is nice, diplomacy is sweet. diplomacy is the great alternative to warfare, diplomacy is nice china and fancy wine....

Except when any Republican attempt to soften the hard edges of the still-failing-after-the-wall-fell Russian relationship, in which case, diplomacy becomes collusion.

But here's the real whopper: Hillary Clinton has no 'standing' moral or otherwise to call for more money-shoveling at the Department of State. Her record there is one of abject mismanagement and failure. American secrets were exposed through her illegal use of a private unsecured server in some guy's bathroom. As U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens pleaded without success for basic security at the U.S. embassy compound in Benghazi, the Austrian embassy in Vienna got itself a nice new shipment of 'green cars' to save the planet, never mind the embassy compound down south.

And $2 billion dollars went missing from State Department coffers with still no accountability in sight. If that's not an underhanded budget cut, what exactly is? Trump's perfectly legal cuts are the logical outcome of all this waste, fraud and mismanagement, courtesy of Hillary Clinton. President Trump had to send the CEO of ExxonMobil, a man who knows a thing or two about cleaning up sludge, to hose the place out.

And Hillary Clinton, desperate for a comeback in her too-tight leather jacket, just wants to holler about a lack of endless federal money after all that waste. There's no such thing as consequences in her mind. There's just more pork.