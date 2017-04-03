I have long believed that the Democrats are the "Party of Imagination," while the Republicans are the "Party of Experience." Those labels fit better than liberal and conservative. Democrats govern as if human nature were as they wish it to be. Republicans understand that human nature will persist in idealistic schemes.

Here is a bit of evidence that an alternative universe is much on the minds of the left. Marketers must understand their customers, and successful professional fundraisers are very good at it.