Abortion and Sanctuary Cities

Abortion can now be stopped in states that no longer want it to take place. The way for doing it is simple, and we have our liberal-left friends to thank. Many sanctuary cities and states have shown us the way. Sanctuary cites simply refuse to obey immigration law and will not turn over apprehended illegal aliens to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). They don’t like the law, so they ignore it in order to protect illegals from being deported.

States that have conservative governors and legislatures should just declare their state as a sanctuary state for the protection of the unborn. No abortion would be allowed. It only makes sense that if a sanctuary city or state can choose the immigration law to ignore and expect no repercussion, a state could be a sanctuary state for the unborn and ignore the prevention of an abortion as being illegal. This state actually has more solid ground to stand on when logic is applied. The case that made abortion the law of the land was Roe v. Wade in 1973. In the ruling, the Court admitted it lacked the expertise to determine when life began and to certify the personhood of a fetus. The Court states in the decision: [Texas] argues that the fetus is a ‘person' within the language and meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment... If this suggestion of personhood is established, the appellant's case (or Roe's case) collapses, for the fetus' right to life is then guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. The Court clearly states that if personhood is established then Roe has no case and the unborn has all rights covered in the Fourteenth Amendment which includes life. Can a case for personhood be made? Absolutely. A vast majority of states have laws that consider it a double homicide when a pregnant woman is murdered. This means the unborn child is seen as a murder victim just like the mother. How can one be a victim of a crime and not be a person? In my home state Ohio, the law reads: At any stage of pre-natal development, if an “unborn member of the species homo sapiens, who is or was carried in the womb of another” is killed, it is aggravated murder, murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, and vehicular homicide. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. §§ 2903.01 to 2903.07, 2903.09 (Anderson 1996 & Supp. 1998). The medical field supports the case for fetus personhood. A fetus was discovered to have a tumor on his heart that was serious and life-threatening. The decision was made to operate and remove the tumor while the baby was still in the womb. The operation was a success and the child is now a healthy boy over three years old. In August of 1999, a photo captivated America. It was a photo that some liberal media sources chose to ignore. The image shown the tiny hand of a 21-week old fetus bent around the finger of the surgeon, Dr. Joseph Burner, who successfully operated on the fetus in the womb to repair a spina bifida lesion at Vanderbilt University. This fetus was a medical patient. How can one be a medical patient and not be a person? A better case can be made for personhood of an unborn child than can be made for illegal immigrants to have a right to protection and access to public services. So why not sanctuary states that protect the unborn and ignore the right to abortion? If the Left can thumb their noses at immigration laws with sanctuary cities and states, then conservatives should be able to the same in regards to abortion. Maybe individuals could get in on this sanctuary strategy. One could declare his home a sanctuary home and then pick the one law he or she would like to ignore, like maybe paying income tax. Come to think of it, Rev. Al Sharpton seems to have already done this.