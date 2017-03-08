Wouldn't you like the answer to these questions?

Question for Barack Obama. Did you have knowledge of any surveillance by intelligence agencies of Donald Trump or his personnel? If so, did you approve of such activity? Question for Nancy Pelosi. In light of the fact that you are vehemently opposed to the ACA fix proposed by the GOP, did you read it before you formed your opinion? If not, that leaves you having not read either the ACA or the new American Health Care Act. Would you consider your opinion an "informed" one?

Question for Pelosi and Schumer. Have you ever, directly or indirectly, received money from George Soros or an entity financed by same? Do you consider anyone who has received funds, under the arrangement noted, to be influenced by a foreign agent or power? Question for Pelosi and Schumer. Are you aware of any wiretapping of Trump or his people by agencies of the federal government? Question for Pelosi and Schumer. There were other people in the room with Jeff Sessions when he had the meeting in his Senate office with the Russian ambassador. If the issue at hand is suspicion of collusion, then why are you not concerned with the actual substance of the meeting? In other words, would you rather breathe life into the suspicions and keep them aloft or remove doubt and discover what the meeting was actually about? It seems you prefer the former and its false narrative and gamesmanship. Question for the New York Times. Who leaked the Flynn conversation? Question for Loretta Lynch. What rights are being taken from the American people? And if that wasn't a "go" dog whistle to the violent groups on campus and in the cities, what was it? Question for Valerie Jarrett. Why the need for close quarters with the Obamas? It is peculiar at best. This would be as if Karl Rove moved in with George and Laura. Question for Barack Obama. What is Organizing For Action (OFA)? Some call it a "shadow government" type of operation. Is this whom Loretta Lynch was addressing? Is it appropriate for an ex-president to establish resistance to the sitting president? The most often asked question of the 21st century: "What is true?"