Would the CIA frame Russia in DNC attack, yet wiretap Trump Tower?

The recent WikiLeaks release contains hacking tools for the CIA that are used to "avoid fingerprints implicating the CIA and the US government" in its hacking. Indeed, according to WikiLeaks' analysis, the UMBRAGE and related projects can "misdirect attribution by leaving behind the 'fingerprints' of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from." Since the security company Crowdstrike, funded by the DNC, has identified "two separate Russian intelligence-affiliated adversaries present in the DNC network in May 2016," by the name of COZY BEAR and FANCY BEAR, and the Obama-led intelligence community (or "band of leakers") "confirmed" this in their report in the dying days of their administration, many have thought it was Russia behind the DNC attack. Since we can assume, based on the recent leak, that the CIA can replicate a Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear attack, the question we ought to ask is, would the CIA frame Russia and hack the DNC? Certainly, the case can be made that the CIA, at least outwardly, has been pro-Obama and anti-Trump. Take into account the many leaks from the Trump administration, about which President Trump tweeted on Feb. 14, asking, "The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?" President Trump went farther and claimed that the CIA obtained the leak-worthy information through illegal monitoring when he tweeted on Mar. 4 that he "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory." Mr. Trump also said in a Fox News interview, regarding the leaks, that "I think that President Obama's behind it because his people are certainly behind it."