Now the victory needs to be sustained and a combat plan executed.

When I woke up Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2016, the day after the election, and read that Donald Trump had won, one of my first thoughts was: “I bet they're popping champagne corks at Little Sisters of the Poor.” Putting aside the champagne metaphor, the victory of Donald Trump was only the beginning of a four-to-eight year conflict to restore the nation to “liberty and justice for all”--even the most humble among us.

Into the fray is Trump’s War: His Battle for America by conservative talk-radio host Dr. Michael Savage. Trump’s War is just now making its way to bookstores and bookshelves across America. Once again, as in his previous book Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country after Obama , Savage delivers a no-holds-barred, hands-on guide for patriots to follow if they want to see America strong, safe, prosperous, and free from tyranny.

In his earlier work, Savage correctly predicted that Donald Trump would win the White House with the help of the vast number of Eddies in the U.S.-- Eddies being his moniker for the army of forgotten freedom-loving “everyman” across the nation.

Now, in his new book Trump’s War, Savage notes that “for at least the next four years, there will be a powerful voice in Washington counteracting the deafening din of left-wing noise.” But President Trump will need all the concerted support of hard-working Eddies and Ediths to help unite, restore, and reinvigorate the country, Savage argues.

In other words, the battle has just begun.

Savage explains that “[t]he battle lines are not drawn between Republicans and Democrats anymore. They are drawn between Washington insiders and their connected special interests and everybody else.”

He goes on to observe that the reality is “globalist Washington is the center of a culture, not a conspiracy. It’s a culture with values, just like American culture, but its values are different.

Where American values include individual liberty, free enterprise, and Judeo-Christian values, the globalist culture includes collectivism, multiculturalism, managed corporate trade, and hedonistic sexual freedom. … [These values] cannot coexist. They are mutually exclusive.”

Throughout Trump’s War, Savage delivers a cogent assessment of the serious challenges facing America after eight years of relentless leftist policies and diktats. Beyond analysis, Savage proffers action items “needed to restore and reclaim this nation.” All along he reminds us to “follow the money." He even gives a seven-page detailed listing of 187 organizations that have received funding from George Soros."

The book concludes with a restating of “Savage Solutions,” which introduce each of his thirteen chapters starting with chapter two “Trump’s Economic War.” The 42 succinct, reasonable solutions include “Cut taxes, unshackle American corporations and citizens,” “Immediately rebuild infrastructure through private investment,” “Mandate insurance availability for individuals across state lines,” “Destroy ISIS and then leave the Middle East,” “Fund research by global warming skeptics,” “Shield religion from persecution by passing the First Amendment Defense Act,” and the like.

For its truthful and forthright insight, Trump’s War will undoubtedly be under fire especially from the insolent Left. But, as Savage recalls in his chapter on “Trump’s War to Restore the Military,”…“when you’re taking flak, you must be over the target.”

Anthony J. Sadar is author of In Global Warming We Trust: Too Big to Fail (Stairway Press, 2016) .