The original plan was to fund the wall through a budget resolution that will keep the government operating beyond April 28. But Democrats are vowing to prevent any spending on the wall by blowing up the budget resolution and shutting down the government.

According to a report, the White House wants $1 billion to fund 62 miles of construction for a border wall. The money would be used to pay for 48 miles of new construction and upgrade another 14 miles of the barrier already in existence.

Politico:

With the GOP consumed by its own divisions, the White House and Hill Republicans will have to rely on Democratic votes to avoid a government shutdown next month in what would be another disaster for Trump’s fledgling presidency. Republican leaders, wary of this, are considering a plan that would not directly tie the border wall money to the April 28 government funding deadline. Some Republican insiders worry that the president cannot afford another major legislative setback — and they believe a shutdown showdown would result in just that. While no decision has been made by GOP leadership, Republican lawmakers may decide to decouple the two to avoid a confrontation with Democrats. If they do, the chances of getting Trump’s wall funding passed this spring become slim. “It remains to be seen,” said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) in an interview. “What I would like to see is a plan for how the money would be spent and a good faith discussion about what border security is really composed of. We haven’t had that.” Asked about the prospects for a lapse in government funding, Cornyn was definitive: “There’s not going to be a shutdown.”

Cornyn's certainty that there won't be a shut down means that the GOP won't even try to confront the Democrats and dare them to shut down the government over one of the president's more popular proposals. Republicans are terrified that the Democratic-media monopoly will be successful in blaming them for any shut down.

Democrats have a laundry list of issues that they will refuse to fund:

Washington Times:

Congressional Democrats signaled Monday that they’re ready to block spending bills over President Trump’s planned border wall, raising the risks of a new government shutdown early in the new administration. Adding more immigration agents to Homeland Security’s deportation agency, making Planned Parenthood ineligible for federal cash and changing former President Barack Obama’s policies on the environment, labor, veterans or consumer protections would also invite a shutdown, Senate Democrats said in a letter to GOP leaders. Democrats are confident Republicans would shoulder the blame for a shutdown — though it’s a bigger risk for the minority party this year, when they have little control over the process other than the power of a filibuster in the Senate. “If Republicans insist on inserting poison pill riders such as defunding Planned Parenthood, building a border wall, or starting a deportation force, they will be shutting down the government and delivering a severe blow to our economy,” the Democrats argued in their letter. Republicans waved the warning aside, saying they’re focused on trying to write the bills needed to keep the government open beyond April 28, when current stopgap funding expires.

Republicans hold the upper hand in this fight, but refuse to realize it. Sure the media is against them, but what new? If the GOP is going to base policy on what the media thinks, they will never achieve any of their conservative goals. The Democrat-Media conglomerate will win every time.

Both the media and the Democrats are oblivious to their own hypocrisy. Democrats who will employ exactly the same strategy to refuse to fund the wall that the GOP used not to fund Obamacare will get a pass from the media who will seek to blame the GOP for any government shut down.