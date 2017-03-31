I think that you know the answers.

Let me ask you a question: if Angela Davis and her gang were running things, would they invite an anti-abortion, pro-traditional marriage priest to speak at their government-run universities? Would they teach everything from socialism to capitalism? What version of Hiroshima would they tell? Would they refer to George Washington as the father of the country or another rotten white slaveowner?

You can look at Cuba, one of Angela's favorite regimes, for an example of what happens when communists run things. Simply put, "inclusion" is not a word in their way of doing things!

Nevertheless, Marquette University has just invited Angela Davis:

Marquette University, a Jesuit school in Milwaukee, plans to host radical communist activist Angela Davis for a lecture Wednesday night. The lecture is part of a series of "inclusive conversations" the school is hosting in order to confront the challenges of racial inequality. "As a Catholic, Jesuit university committed to social justice," the university's website reads, "we seek to energize our campus and engage all Milwaukee's communities by asking, 'What is your freedom dream now?'" Davis is most renowned for her career of radical leftist activism, involving leadership stints in both the Black Panther Party and Communist Party. Today, she continues to proclaim that "capitalism is the most dangerous kind of future we can imagine" telling the Los Angeles Times recently, "as long as we inhabit a capitalist democracy, a future of racial equality, gender equality, economic equality will elude us." Davis is notorious for landing on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in 1970 for fleeing police after she was charged with purchasing the murder weapon used in a courtroom shootout in 1970. At the Women's March in January, Davis called on activists to become "more militant." "Those who still defend the supremacy of white male hetero-patriarchy," she said, "had better watch out." Her views on abortion and marriage openly contradict Catholic teachings. Nevertheless, Marquette is touting Davis as a "living witness to history" and featuring her remarks as a "distinguished lecture." Davis' speaking fee has previously been listed between $10,000 and $20,000.

As someone who grew up in Wisconsin, I have several friends who still up there. Last night, I checked in with one of them and he's outraged. I won't tell you what he said because it is not suitable for print.

I am hoping that someone in the audience will ask Miss Davis a few questions.

They can start with one simple question: why does a black doctor in Cuba (Dr. Oscar Elias Biscet) get thrown in jail for refusing to do an abortion?

Here is a followup: Will Angela join us in protesting the lack of "inclusion" in her favorite regimes?

Marquette's administration is making a big mistake here.

Wonder how they will explain this to the police officers protecting Miss Angela?

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.