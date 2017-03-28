Writing at thefederalist.com , Scott Ehrlich suggests a strategy that would "put Democrats in a huge political bind," with a combination of a delayed repeal and a series of smaller rebuilding steps that Democrats would have a hard time resisting.

In the run-up to the demise of the Paul Ryan health care bill, the Democrats were strangely quiet, as if they knew that the House plan was little bark and no bite. The Republicans need to put some teeth into the next iteration of Obamacare repeal.

Ehrlich thinks his plan would allow Republicans to keep their promises, keep their majorities in 2018, and minimize the political "fallout" by avoiding replacement of one Rube Goldberg plan with another.

The Ehrlich plan starts with a complete repeal taking effect in 2020. That step could be largely implemented by using the 2016 partial repeal bill that was passed through reconciliation and vetoed by President Obama but is still favored by conservatives.

By "[s]lowly decommissioning Obamacare," Ehrlich says, the Republicans could avoid another "large-scale revolt" from their own party, create a transition "grace period," and push any "real consequences" beyond the 2018 midterms, according to Ehrlich.

The delayed repeal would have the added benefit of providing a roadmap for Health and Human Services' Secretary Tom Price in deconstructing the thousands of pages of Obamacare regulations.

The second Ehrlich step is to "freeze" the Medicaid expansion, on the premise that "most of the low-hanging fruit is already enrolled in Medicaid" and that current enrollees will not be affected. The effective date of a freeze might be subject to negotiation with certain Republican senators, but the cost savings on future Medicaid payments would potentially free up funds that could jump-start tax cuts.

Ehrlich's third step is the lynchpin of his plan and is based on the premise that Republicans will face a "political bloodbath" if they repeal without some plan to rebuild the system:

This is probably the least conservative part of my plan but very important politically. ... Despite likely raising conservative and insurance company ire, it would likely be necessary to push three longtime themes of Democratic health-care dreams: guaranteed issue, no lifetime limits, and community rating. All are budget busting. All are extremely popular. None is particularly conservative. But not getting behind them in some way guarantees a political disaster in 2018/2020 akin to what Democrats went through a decade earlier. Who knows what new health debacle they will try to foist on the country if returned to power. ... These policies would put Democrats in a huge political bind, similar to President Trump co-opting some of their issues in his campaign. Do Democrats vote against these things because they are now being proposed by Republicans?

As an example, Ehrlich questions whether Democrats could "rationalize voting against guaranteeing insurance to those with pre-existing conditions after all this time saying it was Republicans who want people to die[.]"

The key to making this plan "work politically" is to bring in Democrats by adding their policy preferences to the list of Republican policy preferences such as expanded Health Savings Accounts, selling health insurance across state lines, reducing "defensive medicine" through legal reforms, and President Trump's call to negotiate drug prices for Medicare.

By repealing Obamacare for 2020, freezing Medicaid, and likely getting at least some bipartisan support for "extremely popular" one-step-at-a-time policies, the Republicans can "salvage some goodwill and good policy outcomes," according to Mr. Ehrlich.

The Republicans may have lost some momentum on Obamacare repeal, but they still have the presidency and both houses of Congress. And the Democrats remain damaged goods. The Republicans need to go back on offense, and this time give the Democrats something to fear.