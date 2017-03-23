The Washington Post published an article entitled: "Freed 20 years after slaying of 7 Israeli schoolgirls, Jordanian is hailed as hero" (3/13/17).

The article included a quote by 45-year-old Jordanian shopkeeper Mohammed Youssef saying that, "Israelis kill Palestinians by the hundreds every month." This quote was given to justify, yes justify, why Jordanians believe that mass murderer Ahmed Daqamseh was a hero. Only the claim itself is 100% absolutely false. So with the Washington Post's investigative nature, why wouldn't they at least put a disclaimer that Jordanians are brainwashed into believing that Israelis are killing Palestinians by the hundreds each month? And that this aids in their warped view that a murderer of schoolgirls is therefore a hero! The Washington Post knows this and not only posts the libelous comment but remains silent in not challenging it or better yet, debunking it! How are their readers supposed to know the truth?