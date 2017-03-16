Was Roger Stone the victim of a deliberate hit and run car accident?
Long time aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, told CBS4 News in Miami, that he was the victim of a hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally target the car in which he was a passenger.
Most of Stone's story has been corraborated by the police, which raises troubling questions about who would want to target Stone and for what reason.
Stone appeared later that morning on the Alex Jones show:
“They just came at us full force,” Stone told CBS4 News. “The driver then threw it in reverse and took off.”
Stone, who has previously admitted to having “back-channel” communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who more recently acknowledged trading messages with the famed Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0, remains a central figure in the Congressional investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the presidential election.
Stone was on his way to Orlando to promote his latest book on Trump when the accident occurred.
“Out of nowhere we were T-boned essentially by a late model 4-door what I’m now told was a Pontiac,” he said.
Stone said he was a passenger in the car and that the airbags deployed on his side and prevented him from being more seriously injured.
“I’m bruised but I’m OK,” he said, adding his vision is blurry.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a hit-and-run crash at the time and location described by Stone.
The accident occurred at 10:45 am in Pompano Beach at NW 7th Avenue and 1st Street, according to the incident report obtained by CBS4 News.
The report states that a deputy was not dispatched to the accident until 11:56 a.m. – more than 70 minutes after the crash. The deputy arrived on the scene at 11:59 a.m.
The report makes no mention of Stone being a passenger in the vehicle.
Stone said the reason he was not listed as a passenger was because he left the scene when it became clear that a deputy was not being dispatched right away. Stone said after waiting a half hour he called an Uber to take him home while the driver of the car stayed behind.
Stone provided CBS4 News a copy of the Uber receipt showing that he was picked up at the scene of the accident at 11:08 a.m. and driven to his house in Fort Lauderdale.
CBS4 News spoke to two witnesses at the scene of the accident.
Would it take 70 minutes for the police to respond to a hit and run? Not unless Stone or his driver hesitated to call the cops for some reason. Stone, as a prominent former aide to the president, may have wanted to avoid appearing on a police report, given his notoriety with the press. Certainly, he was under no legal obligation to stick around.
So who might be targeting Roger Stone? The list is a long one. In 45 years in politics, Stone has made numerous enemies due to his self-described "dirty tricks." But the immediate issue of Russian influence or collusion with the Trump campaign brings several suspected parties to the fore.
The Russians may have targeted him because of what he knows - or what they might think he knows - about their hacking of the DNC. Another possible angle is that a prominent Democrat on the intelliegence committee suggested on Tuesday that Stone should testify in the committee's Russia inquiry. Someone may have wanted to prevent Stone from telling the committee what he knows,
Or, it might have been some drunk plowing into his car at 10:45 AM and then panicking. I leave it to the reader to decide what's the most plausible explanation.
Long time aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, told CBS4 News in Miami, that he was the victim of a hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally target the car in which he was a passenger.
Most of Stone's story has been corraborated by the police, which raises troubling questions about who would want to target Stone and for what reason.
Stone appeared later that morning on the Alex Jones show:
“They just came at us full force,” Stone told CBS4 News. “The driver then threw it in reverse and took off.”
Stone, who has previously admitted to having “back-channel” communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who more recently acknowledged trading messages with the famed Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0, remains a central figure in the Congressional investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the presidential election.
Stone was on his way to Orlando to promote his latest book on Trump when the accident occurred.
“Out of nowhere we were T-boned essentially by a late model 4-door what I’m now told was a Pontiac,” he said.
Stone said he was a passenger in the car and that the airbags deployed on his side and prevented him from being more seriously injured.
“I’m bruised but I’m OK,” he said, adding his vision is blurry.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a hit-and-run crash at the time and location described by Stone.
The accident occurred at 10:45 am in Pompano Beach at NW 7th Avenue and 1st Street, according to the incident report obtained by CBS4 News.
The report states that a deputy was not dispatched to the accident until 11:56 a.m. – more than 70 minutes after the crash. The deputy arrived on the scene at 11:59 a.m.
The report makes no mention of Stone being a passenger in the vehicle.
Stone said the reason he was not listed as a passenger was because he left the scene when it became clear that a deputy was not being dispatched right away. Stone said after waiting a half hour he called an Uber to take him home while the driver of the car stayed behind.
Stone provided CBS4 News a copy of the Uber receipt showing that he was picked up at the scene of the accident at 11:08 a.m. and driven to his house in Fort Lauderdale.
CBS4 News spoke to two witnesses at the scene of the accident.
Would it take 70 minutes for the police to respond to a hit and run? Not unless Stone or his driver hesitated to call the cops for some reason. Stone, as a prominent former aide to the president, may have wanted to avoid appearing on a police report, given his notoriety with the press. Certainly, he was under no legal obligation to stick around.
So who might be targeting Roger Stone? The list is a long one. In 45 years in politics, Stone has made numerous enemies due to his self-described "dirty tricks." But the immediate issue of Russian influence or collusion with the Trump campaign brings several suspected parties to the fore.
The Russians may have targeted him because of what he knows - or what they might think he knows - about their hacking of the DNC. Another possible angle is that a prominent Democrat on the intelliegence committee suggested on Tuesday that Stone should testify in the committee's Russia inquiry. Someone may have wanted to prevent Stone from telling the committee what he knows,
Or, it might have been some drunk plowing into his car at 10:45 AM and then panicking. I leave it to the reader to decide what's the most plausible explanation.