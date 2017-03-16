“They just came at us full force,” Stone told CBS4 News. “The driver then threw it in reverse and took off.”

Stone, who has previously admitted to having “back-channel” communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who more recently acknowledged trading messages with the famed Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0, remains a central figure in the Congressional investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the presidential election.

Stone was on his way to Orlando to promote his latest book on Trump when the accident occurred.

“Out of nowhere we were T-boned essentially by a late model 4-door what I’m now told was a Pontiac,” he said.

Stone said he was a passenger in the car and that the airbags deployed on his side and prevented him from being more seriously injured.

“I’m bruised but I’m OK,” he said, adding his vision is blurry.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a hit-and-run crash at the time and location described by Stone.

The accident occurred at 10:45 am in Pompano Beach at NW 7th Avenue and 1st Street, according to the incident report obtained by CBS4 News.

The report states that a deputy was not dispatched to the accident until 11:56 a.m. – more than 70 minutes after the crash. The deputy arrived on the scene at 11:59 a.m.

The report makes no mention of Stone being a passenger in the vehicle.

Stone said the reason he was not listed as a passenger was because he left the scene when it became clear that a deputy was not being dispatched right away. Stone said after waiting a half hour he called an Uber to take him home while the driver of the car stayed behind.

Stone provided CBS4 News a copy of the Uber receipt showing that he was picked up at the scene of the accident at 11:08 a.m. and driven to his house in Fort Lauderdale.

CBS4 News spoke to two witnesses at the scene of the accident.