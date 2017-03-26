Los Angeles Times:

The anti-Trump protester, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, attacked an organizer of the event, Jennifer Sterling, and other members of the march with the irritant, causing a group of marchers to tackle the masked man, punching and kicking him.

The use of pepper spray was confirmed by California State Parks Capt. Kevin Pearsall.

The masked man was able to regain his footing and backpedaled as a group of flag-bearing marchers trailed him. He fled by jumping over the fence that separates the lot from Pacific Coast Highway but was quickly detained by California Highway Patrol officers.

Pearsall said the masked man had been arrested along with two other male counterprotesters on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray. Pearsall said a female counterprotester also was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.

Travis Guenther, whose wife was also pepper-sprayed, said he was among those who chased the masked man. He hit him with a flag that read "Trump, Make America Great Again."

"I hit him five times with the flag over his head," said Guenther, who yelled at the man as the man was detained by law enforcement officials.

"We're not xenophobic," Guenther said. "We're not racist. We're just proud Americans."

Ray Evans, 55, of Westminster said he was trying to wrest a stick from a counterprotester who was using it as a weapon when he was pepper-sprayed by a woman.

State Parks officers gave Evans water to clear the spray from his eyes, which he struggled to keep open.