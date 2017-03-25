« Freedom Caucus sinks Trump-Ryan plan | The Clintonistas' last throw »
March 25, 2017

Venezuela justifies its troops invading Colombia

By Thomas Lifson

You’ll never guess the excuse that Venezuela is using to explain why its troops illegally entered the territory of its neighbor, Colombia: Julián Villabona Galarza reports in the Panam Post:

Venezuela tried to downplay its illegal entry of troops into Colombia this week by claiming the constantly changing direction of a river near the border accidentally led the soldiers beyond their jurisdiction.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the Venezuelan soldiers entered Colombia’s eastern department of Arauca as a result of the Arauca River, which she said is constantly changing its flow and direction.

A diplomatic commission still has to clarify the incident, which is reportedly expected in the coming hours.

The government of Venezuela confirmed soldiers who invaded neighboring territory were part of a group carrying out operations to combat supposed criminal acts by Colombians near the border.

According to Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos, the issue was addressed during a phone conversation with Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro. Santos reportedly told him it was “unacceptable” for Venezuelan troops to enter another country and raise their flag — a gesture that could have been interpreted as a violation of Colombian sovereignty.

Well, at least they didn’t say they were searching for some toilet paper.

Hat tip: iOTW Report

