Venezuela justifies its troops invading Colombia
You’ll never guess the excuse that Venezuela is using to explain why its troops illegally entered the territory of its neighbor, Colombia: Julián Villabona Galarza reports in the Panam Post:
Venezuela tried to downplay its illegal entry of troops into Colombia this week by claiming the constantly changing direction of a river near the border accidentally led the soldiers beyond their jurisdiction.
Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the Venezuelan soldiers entered Colombia’s eastern department of Arauca as a result of the Arauca River, which she said is constantly changing its flow and direction.
A diplomatic commission still has to clarify the incident, which is reportedly expected in the coming hours.
The government of Venezuela confirmed soldiers who invaded neighboring territory were part of a group carrying out operations to combat supposed criminal acts by Colombians near the border.
According to Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos, the issue was addressed during a phone conversation with Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro. Santos reportedly told him it was “unacceptable” for Venezuelan troops to enter another country and raise their flag — a gesture that could have been interpreted as a violation of Colombian sovereignty.
Well, at least they didn’t say they were searching for some toilet paper.
Hat tip: iOTW Report
