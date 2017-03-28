The religious fanatics of the Left have taken on masculinity itself as an enemy of their utopian vision, and have an ongoing campaign to stigmatize it, with the eventual aim of suppressing it entirely. Christina Hoff-Summers identified it as “ The War Against Boys ” almost a generation ago. Those boys have now grown up and are attending college, where, as adults they are now being asked to confess the sins of their masculinity. Rob Shimshock writes in the Daily Caller :

This is more evidence that Progressivism is a religion, and a rather totalitarian one at heart. It denies the existence of human nature, especially the inevitability of sin, and assumes that the institutions of society can shape men and women into anything they want. This is why so much institutional firepower has been mobilized to press the concept of “transgenderism” into law and custom. Once you can change that to your recipe, the reproduction of the species comes under control, and you can change anything. That's an intoxicating spiritual vision for a certain kind of people.

The Masculinity Confession Booth will be making its debut Monday, but is also listed on the schedule for Tuesday through Thursday — days on which students can also attend a “Healthy Relationships and Healthy Masculinity Workshop.” Yet another event will seek to redefine the phrase, “man up.”

The “Man Up Against Violence” initiative will be hosting these events at the University of Regina in Canada during the present week.

“We have all reinforced hypermasculinity one way or another regardless of our gender!!” explains the University of Regina event description . “Come and share your sins so we can begin to discuss how to identify and change our ways !!!”

A university will be hosting a "Masculinity Confession Booth" along with a number of other workshops and screenings to combat "hypermasculinity."

Hat tip: Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit