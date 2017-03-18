The head of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) has resigned over pressure she said she received from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw a report published earlier this week that accused Israel of establishing an “apartheid regime” that “dominates the Palestinian people as a whole,” according to Reuters .

A small ray of hope pierced through the muck of United Nations hostility to Israel, and cost the head of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia her job. Barney Breen-Portnoy of the Algemeiner reports:

Under Secretary-General and ESCWA Executive Secretary Rima Khalaf made the announcement on Friday in Beirut, Lebanon — where the 18-member ESCWA is headquartered. As of Friday, a link to the report could no longer be found on the front page of the ESCWA website.

It is hard to know if US pressure led to the forced resignation, but pressure there was:

On Wednesday, after the publication of the report — which was authored by Richard Falk and Virginia Tilley — Haley slammed it, saying, “That such anti-Israel propaganda would come from a body whose membership nearly universally does not recognize Israel is unsurprising. That it was drafted by Richard Falk, a man who has repeatedly made biased and deeply offensive comments about Israel and espoused ridiculous conspiracy theories, including about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is equally unsurprising.” “The United States stands with our ally Israel and will continue to oppose biased and anti-Israel actions across the UN system and around the world,” she continued.

Does anyone remember anything at all like this happening in the 8 years of the Obama presidency? Does anyone remember Samantha Power, the “Genocide Chick” who proceeded Ambassador Haley, accomplishing anything remotely comparable?

Hat tip: Cheryl Jacobs Lewin