TX environmentalists stand by leader once convicted of violent rape
Environmentalists protesting the Trans-Pecos pipeline in West Texas are standing by their leader who was arrested last week on various charges in California, including having sex with a minor in 2002. He was convicted of forcible rape in 1984 and was a registered sex offender in California before assuming a false identity and moving to Texas.
Protestors were shocked this week when Pedro Rabago Gutierrez, who went by Pete Hefflin while leading protests at the site of the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in West Texas, was arrested and had his criminal history and true identity exposed.
Gutierrez had not been seen since he was released on parole from California in 2002 after a long series of serious crimes. He was first imprisoned in 1984 on charges of forcible rape and drug possession with an intent to sell, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Gutierrez was released in 1990 but failed to stay out of legal trouble, according to the report. He was reimprisoned numerous times for parole violations and then convicted in 1998 for having sex with a minor. California authorities lost track of him after his 2002 parole.
But in November 2016, Gutierrez emerged as an environmentalist in Texas protesting a Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting over a proposed pipeline that would carry natural gas from the state into Mexico. He became a vocal leader of the protest, eventually rising to become the activists' head of security and ceremonies. He also was made a board member of the Society of Native Nations.
Many activists at the camp are standing by the man they knew as Pete Hefflin despite the serious charges that brought about his arrest.
Lori Glover, who owns the land containing the protest site and plays a leading role in protest activities, said she was "privileged" to have worked with him.
"He served his time, made a new start," Glover told the Chronicle. "I was unaware of any of this past history. Despite that, I feel very privileged to have worked with Pete Hefflin."
Her husband, Mark Glover, called Hefflin an "honorable man" and wrote off his criminal history by pointing out that "American Indians have an incredibly high incarceration rate."
"I’ve known Pete Hefflin for six months and I’ve found him to be a very honorable man and I will stand by him any day," Mark Glover said. "American Indians have an incredibly high incarceration rate, and if he's served prison time, I wouldn't doubt it. But we believe in redemption and we believe in Pete Hefflin."
Liberals can be forgiving of just about any sin as long as 1) the perpetrator is fighting the good fight; and 2) they need to cover their butts due to one of their favorites being exposed. From Bill Clinton to Roman Polanski to Mr. Gutierrez, the pantheon of criminals, perverts, and thugs who can be forgiven any sin as long as they walk the liberal walk and talk the liberal talk is extensive.
Gutierrez/Hefflin is slime. There is nothing "honorable" about him. Standing by him only shows the greens in Texas to put politics above all else – including common decency.
Perhaps the environmentalists would want to ask the girl he raped in 2002 what she thinks of Hefflin's "honor."
