Protestors were shocked this week when Pedro Rabago Gutierrez, who went by Pete Hefflin while leading protests at the site of the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in West Texas, was arrested and had his criminal history and true identity exposed.

Gutierrez had not been seen since he was released on parole from California in 2002 after a long series of serious crimes. He was first imprisoned in 1984 on charges of forcible rape and drug possession with an intent to sell, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Gutierrez was released in 1990 but failed to stay out of legal trouble, according to the report. He was reimprisoned numerous times for parole violations and then convicted in 1998 for having sex with a minor. California authorities lost track of him after his 2002 parole.

But in November 2016, Gutierrez emerged as an environmentalist in Texas protesting a Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting over a proposed pipeline that would carry natural gas from the state into Mexico. He became a vocal leader of the protest, eventually rising to become the activists' head of security and ceremonies. He also was made a board member of the Society of Native Nations.

Many activists at the camp are standing by the man they knew as Pete Hefflin despite the serious charges that brought about his arrest.

Lori Glover, who owns the land containing the protest site and plays a leading role in protest activities, said she was "privileged" to have worked with him.

"He served his time, made a new start," Glover told the Chronicle. "I was unaware of any of this past history. Despite that, I feel very privileged to have worked with Pete Hefflin."

Her husband, Mark Glover, called Hefflin an "honorable man" and wrote off his criminal history by pointing out that "American Indians have an incredibly high incarceration rate."

"I’ve known Pete Hefflin for six months and I’ve found him to be a very honorable man and I will stand by him any day," Mark Glover said. "American Indians have an incredibly high incarceration rate, and if he's served prison time, I wouldn't doubt it. But we believe in redemption and we believe in Pete Hefflin."