“Go live in better neighborhoods. Drive the best cars. Live in the best houses. Make not three, but five children. Because you are the future of Europe. That will be the best response to the injustices against you,” Erdogan said in the city of Eskisehir on Friday, according to AP.

As President Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel spar over migration, Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has gotten down to business: He's tasked each Turkish woman to "make" five babies , the better to take over Europe.

Let's think about this: He's encouraged Turkish women to produce five children apiece, not because he wants more Turkish people to live and share their talents to enhance Turkey, but because he wants an army of made-to-order migrants who will take over Europe on Turkey's behalf as a sort of poor-man's military mission. It's not about producing children to expand the population, let alone love them, but a new army of migrants. Hear that kid? You were born to be an illegal alien and your mission as a Turk will be to siphon off EU welfare benefits.

I guess in some eras, such demographic warfare would have been a declaration of war, but with Europe run by the likes of let-'em-all-in Merkel, you can see why Erdogan would suddenly see his big chance to retake the continent, fulfilling Turkey's ancient ambitions.

Anybody notice this other than Trump? Not in the Merkel camp, it seems.