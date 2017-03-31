Last night, Tucker Carlson made an important contribution to the counter-narrative, as he demonstrated his mastery of blood sport interviewing, allowing leftist fools to flaunt their folly and then hanging them with their own words.

A counter-narrative is building to the MSM’s constant Trump-hating. It is not that Trump is driven by hate ("Love Trumps Hate"), rather it is the left that is driven by hate – for America, especially the Trump-voting, America-loving, war-fighting parts of it. The mainstream media is so widely mistrusted that there is plenty of room for counter-narratives to flourish.

He’s the best person in the media doing this sort of thing, and he seems to be getting even better as he gains experience. Fortunately for Tucker, there are a lot of leftist fools in academia, happy to take him on.

His A-block guest last night was a person so determined to find the public spotlight that he’s a recidivist tweeter of outrageous comments, destined by their sheer over-the-topness to bait conservatives into responding. This makes him an “attention whore” as defined by the Urban Dictionary:

Label given to any person who craves attention to such an extent that they will do anything to receive it. The type of attention (negative or positive) does not matter.

I refer to Drexel University Assistant Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, whose (now deleted) Christmas Day tweet wishing for “white genocide” gave him his first intoxicating taste of notoriety.

[I have to confess I played a small role in handing him his megaphone.]

His latest cry for attention was a now-notorious tweet in which he described wanting to vomit about a soldier in uniform being given a first-class seat by another passenger.

Tucker’s interview was a classic. He used a number of his techniques, including using the white genocide tweet. But just letting Cicciariello-Maher condescend while spouting leftist cant did the most damage. Piers Morgan, a former CNN anchor, understands the potency of the trademark expression Tucker has perfected:

The @TuckerCarlson smirk when his guest reveals himself to be a total imbecile is one of the joys of cable news. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fxcT8vHlFW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 31, 2017

Here it is:

Incidentally, Drexel University already understands it has a problem on its hands with the professor.

"The recent social media comments by George Ciccariello-Maher, Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Drexel, were made outside the classroom, are his own opinion and do not represent the University’s views. Drexel is committed to and vigorously supports our ROTC students, student veterans and alumni who have served in the military. Our support for student veterans has helped us create an inclusive campus culture that honors service and Drexel’s deep connection to American military history."

Meanwhile, the narrative that the left and the Trump haters are driven by genuine hatred gets stronger, with amusing video segments that can readily be shared on social media.