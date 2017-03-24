In going on TV to make the case for his client, Counselor Moyse found himself being cross-examined and saying something he soon had cause to regret. So far as I know, Tucker Carlson has never attended law school, but his questioning skills outpaced the experienced attorney’s ability to answer.

Last night on his eponymous Fox News program, Tucker Carlson interviewed David Moyse, an attorney hired to defend 18 year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, who is in this country illegally, against a charge of rape against a 14 year old girl in a bathroom at a Rockville, MD, high school. Moyse is one of those youngish (in his 30s) lawyers who gets himself on lists of up-and-comers, like this one , and is a name partner in a criminal defense firm.

Justin Baragona of Mediaite summarizes the lead-in to the disaster for Moyse:

After a bit of a back-and-forth over who is paying Moyse to represent the suspect — Moyse wouldn’t disclose to Carlson that info — the Fox host pushed the lawyer on whether he’d represent Sanchez-Milian on his immigration issues if he’s found innocent. The attorney pointed out he doesn’t do immigration law and is not really focused on his status.

So, an unnamed party or parties are paying for the defense. No doubt this information does not have to be disclosed, but it is interesting that unseen hands are influencing the course of the case. A case so explosive that the MSM is suppressing news of it.

But that was just a warm-up:

Following a portion where Carlson tried to make Moyse give him an answer on how he’d feel if one of his daughters was in the same class as his client, Carlson then took offense to the lawyer saying that there “could be a number of questions asked about all three of the people involved in this” case. “Man, you better be right about this if you’re good to be impugning the character of a 14-year-old girl who says she was raped,” Carlson exclaimed. “Other people said they heard her screams. To impugn her character, you really before God better be sure that you are on the right side of this.”

Watch Moyse’s eyes, as he realizes that he has just admitted that as a matter of tactics, the victim would be put on trial for her character. And as the notion of putting his soul in jeopardy is broached.

“My only point to you,” the Fox News personality stated. “Have you thought through the moral consequences? I know you play a role and I’m glad to defense lawyers exist. But before you say something like that, do you think, ‘Man, I’m kind of putting my soul on the line a little bit?'”

The entire segment is worth watching:

Feminists have spent the last several decades denouncing such “blame-the-victim” tactics, though I fully expect them to remain silent on the Rockville rapes, as they did with Paula Jones, Monica Lewinski, and any female who gets in the way of the progressive agenda.

The defense is claiming that the sex was consensual. I do not know the law in Maryland [Update: Mark Roth emails that Maryland's rape laws do not make it statutory rape], but in some jurisdictions a 14-year-old cannot give informed consent, so the crime of “statutory rape” can be invoked against any adult having sex with such a minor. Carlson mocked the notion that a 14 year old would invite two older men to have sex in a men’s toilet during school hours. It does seem to be a bit lacking in romance....

If Tucker Carlson’s politics were leftist, he would already be harvesting bushels of those awards journalists hand out to each other all the time