Trump's Taxes: Another Exploding Cigar for the Left

Ever since the presidential campaign started, the radical left has dined out on the idea that President Trump refused to release his taxes because he never paid any. The endless shibboleth was in line with the old Occupy Wall Street canard that billionaires were this 1% of the population who lived tax-free while the rest of us in the 99% always paid through the nose. There is a tax-shirking 1% all right, as the left has always claimed, but it took Internet mavens such as Matt Drudge to show that these chisellers tend to be Democratic Party elites, legally or otherwise, finding a way out of paying the taxes they would sock to the rest of us. Bernie Sanders (13%), Barack Obama (19%), MSNBC (24%) and other names have come up.

Fact is, Trump pays his taxes like the rest of us. He gets no special breaks, he gets no special treatment. He shelled out for taxes at a 25% rate of income, quite comparable to what the average taxpayer pays. No wonder the average taxpayer thinks that Trump sees things the same way they do - he does, because he lives in the same world and by the same laws. For the left, that is a disaster. Equality has gone out the window now, and the 99%? Fuhgeddaboutit. They've been so obsessed with Trump's taxes they've offered rewards to each other to find and publish them. They have held town halls in Los Angeles. Nothing has fixated their attention on Trump to quite the state that taxes have done, other than their fake narrative about Russian hackers hacking our election. Now that it comes to light that Trump pays his taxes same as the rest of us do, watch them try to make this story a nonstarter.

