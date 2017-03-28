Federal immigration agents in Oregon showed up at the home of a so-called "dreamer" over the weekend and whisked him away without a warrant, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, 25, was released on bond Monday, according to the ACLU and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A native of Morelia in the state of Michoacan, Rodriguez has been part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program since 2013, the ACLU said. President Donald Trump has vowed to preserve protections for DACA recipients, who often are called "dreamers[.]" ...

ICE released a statement on Monday saying Rodriguez was "targeted for arrest based upon his guilty plea in December to a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, an offense ICE deems a threat to public safety."

ICE said in the statement that Rodriguez would be "subsequently be released on bond" pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

The ACLU issued a statement confirming the release "following a public outcry over his detention."

According to the ACLU, Rodriguez in December entered a diversion program for the DUI charge. He completed nearly all of the requirements of the program and attended all his court dates and required meetings, the ACLU said.