Here’s some encouraging news you may not see in the opposition party’s reporting.

The mainstream media (MSM) has kept silent as President Donald Trump in his first two months of office has overseen the arrests of more than 1,500 pedophiles, almost four times more than the 400 pedophiles arrested under President Obama in all of 2014…. At a press conference on human trafficking in the White House on February 23, Trump laid down the law: ‘I want to make it clear today that my administration will focus on ending the absolutely horrific practice of human trafficking. ... A lot of you have been dealing with the federal government and it's been much more focused over the last four weeks—I can tell you that.’

So far, so good. But there's nothing about it in the press.

It’s hardly surprising that the majority of media outlets ignore anything that might portray the Trump administration in a positive light. (Kinda the opposite of what transpired at Obama-loving CBS when Sharyl Attkisson worked there.)

Interestingly, several years ago, it was determined that hundreds of computers at the Pentagon had downloaded child porn, according to Thomas R. Hampson, founder of the Truth Alliance Foundation, a Christian nonprofit organization dedicated to investigating and exposing networks of child sexual predators.

Mr. Hampson said that while there were some arrests and convictions stemming from the Pentagon’s child porn scandal, they were “scattered” and the overall case seemed “disjointed.”

A cover-up of sorts?

It should be emphasized that Mr. Hampson is no slouch. In the 1960s, he worked for the U.S. Air Force Security Service as an intelligence analyst. In the ‘70s and early ‘80s, he worked for the Illinois Legislative Investigating Commission as a chief investigator.

From 1983 to 2004, he served as president of Search International, Inc., a company he established as an international investigation and security agency. And from March 2006 to September 2007, he was hired as a contract employee by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate the sexual exploitation of children by priests.

Too bad Mr. Hampson can’t oversee the Vatican, too.