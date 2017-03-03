When Trump won I thought we could rest. My yard sign came down—though my “Hillary for Prison” sign remains ensconced on the garage wall like a trophy -- and I looked forward to a return to normalcy.

Now I have to join the March 4 Trump march on Saturday at the capital in Lansing, Michigan.

It’s not where I want to be. But it’s where I must -- its where we must be. Why do liberals seem to win so often? Because conservatives refuse to march. When I think of the hate, lies, and savagery that President Trump faces -- more for me and the country than for himself -- I’ve got to go out.

It may be that because President Trump and many of the millionaires in his cabinet are traitors to their class that they are so vilified. Victor Davis Hansen, among others, has drawn the comparison between Donald Trump and “the wild and unruly Andrew Jackson.” Admittedly there are parallels, but the better analogy may be to another president who turned on his class -- Theodore Roosevelt. “TR, that quintessential American, with his boundless energy and can-do spirit, his faith in traditional values and the moral use of violence, his omnivorous mind, his machismo and his naiveté.” Little did Laura Miller, in a book review for Salon, think she was also describing the 45th President.

TR’s crusades against evil began in his days as New York City police commissioner with midnight ramblings through the streets of New York rousing sleeping police officers back to duty -- not unlike President Trump fighting career bureaucrats. Later as president he busted the trusts that made his class fabulously wealthy, committing treason against the crony capitalists of his socioeconomic neighborhood. In doing so, he became wildly popular -- a virtual one-man political party.

And therein we may find the source of much of the enmity from the Democrats. Simple jealously. Trump’s success must be grating to the likes of Schumer, Pelosi, McCain, and Clintons. Dr. Hansen offered an amazing statistic at National Review, “Had Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and served a full term, a member of either the Bush or Clinton families would have been president for 24 years of a 32-year span.”

Life would have been so much simpler for President Trump had he remained a standard New York liberal. Who knows, had he insinuated it, perhaps a Democratic president could have given him a cozy ambassadorship. Instead, he saw that the country he loved is broken -- like buildings he’s spent his life restoring; treasures in need of repair. So Trump became Roosevelt’s Man in the Arena:

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.

DT is our TR. He’s out to bust and fix and rebuild. We need to stand with him in arena.