“A violent clash erupted Saturday in Berkeley as pro-Donald Trump supporters fought with anti-Trump protesters during a heated demonstration” ( KTVU Fox 2 )

Brave Trump supporters gathered in Berkeley’s civic center, and were attacked by leftists, including masked Black Bloc supporters, who claim “antifa” (“anti-fascism”) as justification for violence against their political opponents. Local coverage in the San Francisco Bay Area, as expected, used words that implied that responsibility for the violence was shared:

But the pictures in the media belie this claim. For instance, Noah Berger of the San Francisco Chronicle captured Black Bloc demonstrators kicking a Trump supporter

The most complete photo coverage comes from local website Berkeleyside, which honestly admitted:

Some individuals from both sides were aggressive and hostile, but many of the pro-Trump demonstrators behaved peacefully and said they had come to support free speech, particularly after the violent protests that happened after far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos came to Berkeley on Feb. 1. At least seven people were injured and police made ten arrests. The rally ended around 6 p.m.

A perusal of the many photos on Berkeleyide, and on its Twitter feed will show that many anti-Trump demonstrators were wearing masks, which is itself illegal.

There was a notable differnce in the level of language employed by the two sides:

Nevertheless, leftists are going for the Big Lie:

Berkeley, California was once famous for the “Free Speech Movement” – which was never about free speech, but which made a nice-sounding label for radical leftism. Now, that label is so out of date that the leftists of today reject the notion that anyone who disagrees with them must be silenced.