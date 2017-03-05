Trump supporters attacked in Berkeley by Black Bloc demonstrators
Brave Trump supporters gathered in Berkeley’s civic center, and were attacked by leftists, including masked Black Bloc supporters, who claim “antifa” (“anti-fascism”) as justification for violence against their political opponents. Local coverage in the San Francisco Bay Area, as expected, used words that implied that responsibility for the violence was shared:
“Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally in Berkeley” (San Francisco Chronicle)
“A violent clash erupted Saturday in Berkeley as pro-Donald Trump supporters fought with anti-Trump protesters during a heated demonstration” (KTVU Fox 2)
But the pictures in the media belie this claim. For instance, Noah Berger of the San Francisco Chronicle captured Black Bloc demonstrators kicking a Trump supporter
The most complete photo coverage comes from local website Berkeleyside, which honestly admitted:
Some individuals from both sides were aggressive and hostile, but many of the pro-Trump demonstrators behaved peacefully and said they had come to support free speech, particularly after the violent protests that happened after far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos came to Berkeley on Feb. 1.
At least seven people were injured and police made ten arrests. The rally ended around 6 p.m.
A perusal of the many photos on Berkeleyide, and on its Twitter feed will show that many anti-Trump demonstrators were wearing masks, which is itself illegal.
There was a notable differnce in the level of language employed by the two sides:
Nevertheless, leftists are going for the Big Lie:
trump supporter dressed for violence #berkeleyprotes pic.twitter.com/PAT849rDis— pinkhatarmy (@pinkhatarmy1) March 4, 2017
Berkeley, California was once famous for the “Free Speech Movement” – which was never about free speech, but which made a nice-sounding label for radical leftism. Now, that label is so out of date that the leftists of today reject the notion that anyone who disagrees with them must be silenced.
