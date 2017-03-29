Gina McCarthy, a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency , called it a "dangerous," [sic] order that flies "in the face of EPA's mission."

President Trump's revisions to the EPA's global warming regulations, which killed jobs and had no basis in science, have created a crisis of faith in the environmentalist community.

"They want us to travel back to when smokestacks damaged our health and polluted our air, instead of taking every opportunity to support clean jobs of the future," McCarthy said in a statement. "This is not just dangerous; it's embarrassing to us and our businesses on a global scale to be dismissing opportunities for new technologies, economic growth, and US leadership."

Embarrassed? What an odd choice of words. Even if true, does a lack of economic growth or new technology embarrass people? No.

Embarrassment refers to a deep personal shame, as happens when soiling oneself in public. President Trump's actions don't cause Ms. McCarthy to soil herself. Why, then, does McCarthy feel embarrassed?

I believe that it is because McCarthy and environmentalists like her are suffering from cognitive dissonance. Deep down, they must have always had doubts about their beliefs in global warming. The changes to EPA regulations will let us to see in the next few years whether rising CO2 emissions really have any connection to global warming, and in their hearts of hearts, McCarthy and those like her fear they will be proven wrong.

That is the source of their embarrassment: the fear that their whole global warming theory will collapse and that they will open themselves to public ridicule.

McCarthy also said lifting global warming regulations would be "dangerous." This demonstrates that she suffers from a second mental disorder, anthropophobia. McCarthy has a fear of mankind, that the mere existence of men is causing the world to slowly self-destruct. Instead of fearing real dangers – like Islamic terrorism, or the economy collapsing, or unchecked illegal immigration – McCarthy fears an imaginary one.

Then there is the mental illness known as delusion.

"Trump's attack ignores reality – not just the reality of the climate crisis, but the reality that the clean energy economy is rapidly growing in both red and blue states, creating jobs and safeguarding our air and water," Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune said in a statement. "Trump can't reverse our clean energy and climate progress with the stroke of a pen, and we'll fight Trump in the courts, in the streets, and at the state and local level across America to protect the health of every community."

Environmental regulations do not create jobs (except at the EPA). They destroy jobs, at all kinds of businesses. The jobs "created" are few in number in wind and solar and would not exist without massive taxpayer subsidies.

As for Brune complaining about reversing clean energy "progress" "with the stroke of a pen," it was Obama who put these rules into place with the stroke of a pen, so why is it surprising that they might be reversed in the same way?

Finally, Brune says his environmental thugs will fight Trump "in the streets." Is he threatening mob violence to get his way on iron-fisted environmental regulations? That's a phenomenon known as uncontrollable rage.

Do you think mental health services in underserved communities will be able to cope with the special needs presented by radical environmentalists?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.