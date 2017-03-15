Trigger warnings for conservatives

The current crop of college students is apparently so delicate that exposure to ideas that are not consistent with a liberal mindset will cause them irreparable emotional distress. To prevent such a catastrophe, colleges have implemented "trigger warnings" to help them avoid situations that might injure their delicate psyches. I haven't been in college for many years, but I've just discovered that I need "trigger warnings" also. I need trigger warnings whenever the term "climate change" is likely to be mentioned. I need trigger warnings whenever some Hollywood celebrity says anything of a liberal political nature.

I need trigger warnings plastered all over NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, National Public Radio, and all the rest of the lamestream media. I need trigger warnings whenever the name Colin Kaepernick is likely to be mentioned. I need trigger warnings whenever the word "undocumented" is likely to be used. I need trigger warnings whenever a leftist with a bullhorn is inciting a mob. I need trigger warnings whenever the term "trigger warnings" is being discussed. This is obviously just a partial list. Help me out, readers. What situations would you like to see preceded with a "trigger warning"? Let's make up a comprehensive list.