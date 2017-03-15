« Ryancare: Death panels are still in the bill | Was this supposed to be funny? »
March 15, 2017

Trigger warnings for conservatives

By Ronald C. Tinnell

The current crop of college students is apparently so delicate that exposure to ideas that are not consistent with a liberal mindset will cause them irreparable emotional distress.  To prevent such a catastrophe, colleges have implemented "trigger warnings" to help them avoid situations that might injure their delicate psyches.

I haven't been in college for many years, but I've just discovered that I need "trigger warnings" also.

I need trigger warnings whenever the term "climate change" is likely to be mentioned.

I need trigger warnings whenever some Hollywood celebrity says anything of a liberal political nature.

I need trigger warnings plastered all over NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, National Public Radio, and all the rest of the lamestream media.

I need trigger warnings whenever the name Colin Kaepernick is likely to be mentioned.

I need trigger warnings whenever the word "undocumented" is likely to be used.

I need trigger warnings whenever a leftist with a bullhorn is inciting a mob.

I need trigger warnings whenever the term "trigger warnings" is being discussed.

This is obviously just a partial list.  Help me out, readers.  What situations would you like to see preceded with a "trigger warning"?   Let's make up a comprehensive list.

