On November 7th 2016, Hillary Clinton was measuring drapes for the Oval Office. Media acolytes were envisioning the upcoming cocktail parties and special access. Congressional Democrats were plotting the continued use of the executive and judicial branches to “fundamentally transform” America.

I have to give it the left -- they are tenacious. Almost always wrong, but tenacious.

The morning of November 9th, with the election of Donald Trump the previous night, the Left was apoplectic. Rather than self-reflect, they began to seek out “external” reasons (excuses) for why they lost. It was the FBI, James Comey, Wikileaks, the media, and then Russia.

While the intelligence agencies did confirm that Russia played a part in trying to influence our election, they did not state, and have not stated, that Donald Trump was elected “because” of the manipulation of voting booths, or collusion with Donald Trump, or anyone in his campaign.

Now, the left thinks they’ve caught new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in a mistruth, under oath, which if true, would be considered perjury.

Here is the pertinent section of the transcript.

Al Franken (former comedian): If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign what will you do? Sessions: Senator Franken i’m not aware of … uh … any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communication with the Russians and I’m unable to comment.

Jeff Sessions was asked what he would do (if confirmed), if he found any evidence that anyone associated with the campaign, had any communication with the Russian government in the course of this campaign?

He stated, that he was not aware of any of those activities, and that while having been called a surrogate a time or two (for the campaign), he did not have any communication with the Russians.

Plainly asked and answered.

It is pathetic, for those who vehemently oppose the president (and the 69% of Americans that believe his policies are on the right track) to grasp at such thin reeds, to try to obstruct his agenda.

Ted Cruz accurately called this witch-hunt a “nothingburger.”

Democrat legislators, hard-left activist groups, and the media (but, I repeat myself), will use this half-truth and a gullible populace to try to derail the president’s agenda. Not because they fear its failings, but because they fear its success. Trump’s success in job creation, economic growth, inner-city education, health-care, foreign affairs, and national defense would further expose the failings of the progressive experiment.

As a recent pol so eloquently asserted “Elections have consequences.”

You lost. Suck it up, buttercup.