It's bad, really bad. It makes you want to sing, "Where have you gone, Walter Mondale? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you..."

We are watching some of the most partisan and the ugliest politics in some time. You know that things are bad when a good man like Attorney General Sessions is accused of perjury for answering a question from the pompous Senator Franken.

It's time for the GOP to fight back and stop this madness. I like what Wesley Pruden is saying:

The Democrats call their scorched-earth attacks on the new president "the resistance." But it is accurately described as "an insurrection." They're determined to destroy a duly elected president of the United States, by resignation or impeachment if they can, and if that doesn't work, maybe something more sinister will be employed. We've never before seen anything like this. We're sailing in uncharted water.

It may be time to put the Democrats in some uncharted water, too.

For example, President Trump could send an emissary to remind President and Mrs. Clinton that he can recommend to A.G. Sessions that an independent prosecutor look into the Clinton Foundation and the "server" issue. I wonder what such an investigation will find! At the moment, the FBI is looking into it, but a special prosecutor will keep the Clintons busy for a while.

President Trump could send another emissary and remind President Obama that he will discuss with A.G. Sessions appointing another independent prosecutor to look into the IRS story. After all, we don't really know what happened, but no administration should ever use the IRS to attack a citizen who disagrees with it. Don't we always hear from Democrats that an article of impeachment against President Nixon was about that?

Last, but not least, the U.S. House and U.S. Senate should open hearings on this bit of corruption from the Obama years:

The Obama administration funneled billions of dollars to activist organizations through a Department of Justice slush fund scheme, according to congressional investigators. "It's clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made," Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News. "The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred." Findings spearheaded by the House Judiciary Committee point to a process shrouded in secrecy whereby monies were distributed to a labyrinth of nonprofit organizations involved with grass-roots activism.

We understand the Democrats' game. They are trying to keep the fundraising going and maintain peace with an angry left that wants scalps rather than legislation.

Let's remind the Democrats that we can fight back. And that we will use our majority to put them in uncharted water, too.

It would be better to treat the Democrats like adults and listen to their reasoned comments. However, there is nothing reasoned about their approach. It's time to fight back!

