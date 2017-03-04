The folly of proving a negative

At some point accusations must transform to some sort of factual presentation. The certainty of Schumer and Pelosi is not proof of anything. Their insistence is not fact, nor is their opinion evidence.

The Democrats and the media have woven an illusion, one that insists that to speak or meet with a Russian official, even during your official duties, is to also a plot to interfere with a presidential election and furthermore, actually succeed in affecting that election. This is remarkable, when we consider that any question of "plots" actually revolves around the DNC plotting against Bernie Sanders. Additionally, are we also to believe that illicit activities such as Donna Brazile delivering debate questions to a willing recipient in Hillary Clinton, or John Podesta urging the demographic oversampling in pollings to sway the results is unwelcome interference? When did presenting the truth become interfering with decision making? Truth should always be welcomed. In this spirit, Daryl Issa toyed with the idea of backing a special investigation. His position was based on the refreshing objective of actually getting to the bottom of something, if there is a bottom, unlike the opaque administration of the past eight years. There is some wisdom in this, and a welcome contrast. It is also curious that Pelosi and Schumer are now focusing more on the omission by Sessions of the meeting with the ambassador rather than discovering the actual content of the meeting. Isn’t that the real point of interest, whether there was collusion between the Trump people and the Russians? If there was meat on this bone, if the topic is truly election interference orchestrated by Trump and not merely an attempt to hamstring Trump, those who attended the meeting should be interrogated under oath. The matter would be quickly resolved, end of discussion. But the Democrats don’t seem interested in this tack, and that suggests they don’t expect results from discovering the conversational content but are more interested in managing perception and obstruction. The team consisting of the Democrats and the media has now driven the Trump administration into the folly of attempting to prove a negative. The accusing game will continue until the Trump people can prove nothing happened, or an official investigation is conducted and results announced. The first is near impossible, the second will be a protracted procedure, unfair and obstructionist. It is an old effective gambit. We are also to believe that a Russian ambassador to meet a Trump supporter is one thing, but for that same ambassador to meet with Democrat Hillary backers like Schumer (Putin) or McCaskill is accepted, and recollections by them not required. But lost in the discussion is that senators do indeed meet with ambassadors in their duties. Now that Sessions has recused himself, it is time for the accusers to provide substance and proof. There were other people in the room when Sessions met with the ambassador. Put them under oath and let us get on with it. Proof should be the topic now. It should be demanded in every sound bite aired or article published that include the tiresome accusations of Schumer, Pelosi, or others.