The evidence Trump was wiretapped laid out clearly by Mark Levin

Yesterday, in 14 short and exciting minutes of televised explanation, Mark Levin pointed out the evidence already on the public record indicating spying on President-elect Trump. In two early morning segments on Fox and Friends, Levin cited chapter and serves with his characteristic high energy and incisiveness. Watch the two segments embedded below and make up your own mind.

Ed Straker says that President Trump owes Levin a debt of gratitude. As these matters develop, history will be the judge -- of Obama, Trump, Levin, and the entire Obama and Trump administrations. This is history in process.