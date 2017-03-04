The Democrats seem to be dancing a minuet on Russia, where the players hold hands, step around each other, and end up on the side opposite to which they started. Of course, we understand that the Democrats’ alleged concern about contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians are simply a distraction to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power. The Democrats have not been this obstructionist since they broke up the Union to protect slavery after the election of Lincoln. We expect they will be less successful in working against America this time.

There may be an additional reason why they are putting ink in the water on Russia. And that may be to erase from the collective memory the now-discredited pro-Russia policy of the Obama administration. Let’s recall:

In 2009, as one of his first foreign policy initiatives, Obama cancelled the already-under-way installation of an anti-missile system in Poland and the Czech Republic.

After becoming Secretary of State, Hillary visited Russia with her “RESET” button. Although by being improperly translated, Hillary conveyed the incompetence and laxness of her State Department, the childish gesture was meant to…what? To “reset” Obama policy from the firm policy of the Bush administration and to give the Russians a clean bill-of-health on their invasion of Georgia in 2008.

On a hot microphone aside in the Spring of 2012, Obama assured outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” to deal with missile defense after the 2012 election.

The Russians got the message:

In 2013, Russia reentered the Middle East as a military power.

In February 2014, Russia annexed Crimea.

In February 2014, Russia began military operations against Eastern Ukraine.

How would one summarize our foreign policy toward Russia during the Obama administration? Appeasement seems to be the right word.

And now, the Democrats are worried about…what? About contacts between Trump and Putin? That Trump might be under the thumb of the Kremlin?

You mean like they were.