Target: Germany

Two terror attacks, two days, plus one city shut down for fear of a terror attack. Three days ago, the country's intelligence chief said to be ready for them. He was right. Welcome to Germany. In Dusseldorf, multiple people were injured in an axe attack from a Muslim maniac from Kosovo, whom the mainstream press described as mentally ill.

In Hamburg, a couple of "youths" (the Aussie press put that in quotes, so it's worth a click) pulled a tear gas attack on a packed train, injuring many. In Essen, a city mall was shut down on word of a coming terror attack. Is Chancellor Angela Merkel proud of herself? Every one of these attacks is the work of Muslim migrants, and the attacks are cascading. They follow from attacks in Berlin, Ansbach, and Wuerzburg, plus the rape-and-grope festival in Cologne. No, they aren't the work of the latest wave of refugees, but they are an indicator of what can come, the logical outcome of previous waves, including intra-E.U. waves, if the Kosovar lunatic attack is any indicator. They are the result of letting too many people in, allowing them to see that they aren't doing as well as their German neighbors, letting them get jealous and with oodles of welfare cash and no jobs, dreaming up plots to go from zero to hero. The second generation of them is often worse than the first – see "Tsarnaev" for details. Letting in human waves of unchecked, unvetted, unhappy "refugees" has only brought a wave of trouble. Even the insanity defense of the NYT is no exculpation. Islamic radicals regularly use the mentally disturbed expendables to carry out their "lone wolf" attacks. Now that the attackers are activated, Germany can expect a lot more of this.