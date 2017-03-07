Stopping CNN spies

CNN just published the results of an outright espionage operation against the Trump White House, by pointing a vibration-sensitive camera at the window of the Oval Office. This is an espionage technique, and it is obviously a major violation of national security laws. CNN is gambling that any arrested "journalists" (spies) can be turned into martyrs against the Trump White House. One obvious move is to have the perps arrested (which has to be done at some point). But a much better strategy is to turn the CNN stunt against them.

First of all, the Oval Office has to be protected against this well-known method of eavesdropping. That can be done with an acoustical wall, easily enough. Additional secret protections are needed. But I would strongly suggest turning CNN's treasonous behavior against it. A big sign on an acoustical wall outside of the Oval Office should simply say, in red letters; STOP CNN ANTI-AMERICAN SPYING. The media will be forced to show that sign every time they want to photograph the Oval Office. This is psywar. Trump has understood that all along. The answer to psywar is both psy defense and offense.

